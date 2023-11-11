DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Max & Iggor Cavalera - Morbid Devastation Tour

O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
Sat, 11 Nov, 7:00 pm
£31.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Security – Bag Policy

Large bags – including rucksacks are not allowed.

There are no facilities to leave large bags or luggage.

If you really have to bring a bag – and it’s preferable you don’t – please make sure it’s small.

Only one small bag per pers...

Presented by Action!

Lineup

Max & Iggor Cavalera

Venue

O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

Shepherd's Bush Green, London W12 8TT
Doors open7:00 pm
2000 capacity
Accessibility information

