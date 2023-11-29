DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

VOODOO LOUNGE MEKKA REUNION

Kemistry
Wed, 29 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJFort Lauderdale
$27.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
VOODOO LOUNGE and MEKKA are taking over Kemistry Nightclub for an unforgettable reunion honoring these two iconic clubs. Hosted by Raul Griffith Valentino and Alan T, as well as featuring some special appearances and more! Get ready to come bond with us!...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Kemistry.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Kemistry

307 Southwest 2nd Street, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33312, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

