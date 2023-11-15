DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Wednesday Night Drag Show

Color Club Ballroom
Wed, 15 Nov, 8:00 pm
PartyChicago
$24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

$20 ticket + taxes & fees

Drag ‘N Drop brings you: THE BEST DRAG SHOW YOU’VE EVER SEEN!

As many community members know- there is a current fight for fair wages and communication for night club workers. As the performers in your favorite clubs stand with...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Drag & Drop + Local Universe

Venue

Color Club Ballroom

4146 North Elston Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60618, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

