DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
IndoorShoes Music & Warehouse Concert Hall Present
THE FREE LABEL | Toronto, ON
https://www.thefreelabel.ca
"The Free Label has an impressive list of accolades, including the achievement of 1.3 million streams for their hit single "All Night."...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.