DICE protects fans and artists from touts.

The Free Label

Warehouse Concert Hall
Sat, 30 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$18.54

About

IndoorShoes Music & Warehouse Concert Hall Present

THE FREE LABEL | Toronto, ON
https://www.thefreelabel.ca

"The Free Label has an impressive list of accolades, including the achievement of 1.3 million streams for their hit single "All Night."...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Warehouse Concert Hall.

Lineup

The Free Label

Venue

Warehouse Concert Hall

11 Geneva Street, St. Catharines, Ontario L2R 4M2, Canada
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

