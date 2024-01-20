DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

RADIOHEROES

Sala Insomnio
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsMadrid
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
El tributo a los tres grupos más grandes de los 80 de la música en castellano.

La banda valenciana Radiohéroes presentan ¨80´s En Español¨, su tributo a Radio Futura, El Último De La Fila y Héroes Del Silencio en un show de más de 2 horas con una cuidada...

Este es un evento 16+
Organizado por Insomnio Club.

Sala Insomnio

C. de Cea Bermúdez, 21, 28003 Madrid, Spain
Doors open7:00 pm

