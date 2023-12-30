Top track

Fuji-Joe - Chained

Fuji-Joe + Jenny's Dancing + Greatland

Supersonic
Sat, 30 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
About

***Cette soirée plaira aux fans de... Idles, NOFX & Sonic Youth

FUJI-JOE*
(Post punk noise - Paris, FR)
JENNY'S DANCING
(Garage rock - Antony, FR)
GREATLAND
(Pop punk - Paris, FR)

INFORMATIONS IMPORTANTES

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

