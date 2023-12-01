DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Concert : Caracolage

Seguin Sound
Fri, 1 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsParis
About

Rejoignez-nous pour une soirée envoûtante au Seguin Sound avec Caracolage, le duo franco-cubain qui mêle habilement blues, jazz et bossa. Venez découvrir Ophélie et Hadrien, deux artistes talentueux qui enchanteront vos oreilles avec leurs harmonies vocale...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par BCB (seguin sound).

Lineup

Venue

Seguin Sound

1, Parvis de l'Île Seguin, 92100, 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt, France
Doors open9:00 pm

