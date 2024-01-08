DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ania Magliano (Work in Progress)

The Bill Murray
Mon, 8 Jan 2024, 9:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

It's that time of year! Ania has some (funny?) things to say and she would like you to listen please.

Ania's previous show was nominated for Best Comedy Show at the Edinburgh Fringe 2023. She has opened for Ed Gamble, Marc Maron and Catherine Cohen, and s...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.

Lineup

Ania Magliano

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.