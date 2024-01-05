DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

William Parker's In Order To Survive

Solar Myth
Fri, 5 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsPhiladelphia
$37.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Ars Nova Workshop is proud to present the return of iconic bassist William Parker and his legendary quartet In Order To Survive, at Solar Myth on January 5th and 6th.

This is an 21+ event.
Presented by Ars Nova Workshop

Venue

Solar Myth

1131 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19147, United States
Doors open7:30 pm

