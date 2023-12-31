Top track

Mister Tickle Hands - Reverse Vertigo

The 2nd Annual Great Ball Drop

The Stone Pony
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 8:00 pm
PartyAsbury Park
$30.21

Get ready to turn it up a notch this New Year at the Stone Pony in Asbury Park—it's SOB's 2nd Annual Great Ball Drop and it's gonna be epic. Picture this: you, the sickest local musicians / DJs, and a vibe that's straight outta the Great Gatsby era.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Space of Balance.
Lineup

Bounce Collective, Surfing for Daisy, Mister Tickle Hands and 1 more

Venue

The Stone Pony

913 Ocean Avenue, Ocean, New Jersey 07712, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

