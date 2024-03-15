DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Wild Party

Soda Bar
Fri, 15 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsSan Diego
$24.21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID at Soda Bar - San Diego.

After a multi-year hiatus, the indie pop maestros, Wild Party, are set to release a new full-length album in 2023. After releasing their debut record, Phantom Pop, in October of 2014, the band toure...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Soda Bar.

Lineup

Wild Party

Venue

Soda Bar

3615 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.