L'importanza del catalogo nell'era di TikTok

Est Bar
Wed, 22 Nov, 12:00 pm
TalkMilano
CAROSELLO FEST: A VOLTE RITORNANO - L'IMPORTANZA DEL CATALOGO NELL'ERA DI TIKTOK

Perchè nel 2023 le release di catalogo valgono tanto quanto le nuove uscite?

A confrontarsi sul tema e discutere alcuni case study recenti, Dario Giovannini (Carosello Recor...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Carosello Records in collaborazione con Est Radio e The Orchard
Est Bar

Via Tortona 12, 20144 Milan Milan, Italy
