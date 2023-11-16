DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

INSIEME PER SPORT E GIOVANI, INCONTRA

Nitto ATP Finals 2023 Torino - Casa Tennis
Thu, 16 Nov, 9:30 am
TalkTorino
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Nel corso degli anni, alle tradizionali dipendenze da sostanze stupefacenti ed alcol si sono affiancate nuove forme come la ludopatia o quelle legate al mondo digitale. In particolare, i social media sembrano essere divenuti veri e propri rifugi virtuali....

Questo è un evento 0+
Città di Torino, Camera di Commercio, Regione Piemonte

Venue

Nitto ATP Finals 2023 Torino - Casa Tennis

Piazza Castello, Piazza Castello, Torino, città metropolitana di Torino 10122, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.