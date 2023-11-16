DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Nel corso degli anni, alle tradizionali dipendenze da sostanze stupefacenti ed alcol si sono affiancate nuove forme come la ludopatia o quelle legate al mondo digitale. In particolare, i social media sembrano essere divenuti veri e propri rifugi virtuali....
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.