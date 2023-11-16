DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

WIN TICKETS: Josie Long + Support

Big Penny Social
Thu, 16 Nov, 8:00 pm
ComedyLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

WIN a pair of tickets to see Josie Long headling Big Penny on 16th November 🥰⁠

Competition terms and conditions: https://bit.ly/3QwT90b

⁠We can't wait to have the legend Josie join us. Triple Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee Josie will be joined by Dane B...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Big Penny Social.

Lineup

1
Josie Long, Jamie Finn, Dane Buckley and 1 more

Venue

Big Penny Social

1 Priestley Way, London E17 6AL, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
1400 capacity

