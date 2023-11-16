DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
WIN a pair of tickets to see Josie Long headling Big Penny on 16th November 🥰
Competition terms and conditions: https://bit.ly/3QwT90b
We can't wait to have the legend Josie join us. Triple Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee Josie will be joined by Dane B...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.