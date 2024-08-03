Top track

Yard Act - The Trench Coat Museum

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

YARD ACT - 'Here's My Utopia'

Millennium Square
Sat, 3 Aug 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Yard Act - The Trench Coat Museum
Got a code?

Event information

YARD ACT

'Here's My Utopia'

Live At Leeds - Millenium Square

A real homecoming event, to celebrate the new record 'Where's My Utopia', released in March 2024, 'here is my utopia' is the homecoming parade for Yard Act.

A tip-top support bill will be joi...

Brudenell Presents

Lineup

Yard Act

Venue

Millennium Square

Millennium Square, Leeds, West Yorkshire LS2 3AD
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
8000 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.