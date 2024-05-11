Top track

Jaya The Cat

229
Sat, 11 May 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£28

About

Jaya The Cat is a Dutch/American reggae/ska/punk rock band originating from Boston, Massachusetts, but currently based in Amsterdam. The band formed in 1998 and has released four full-length studio albums, one independent release and one live album.

This is a 14+ event. U16s acc. by an adult
Presented by BA Concerts.

Lineup

Jaya the Cat

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

