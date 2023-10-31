DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Happy Halloween from The 13th Floor!
Tribute performances from:
Bark at the Crue as Motley Crue & Ozzy (Styff Anyss)
Rat Salad as Black Sabbath
Quickness as Bad Brains
High Voltage as AC/DC
DJ Kid Cuisine on the decks!
This is a 21+ event
