DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Ladies, gentlemen and all those in between please welcome to the stage from DRAG TO F*G, it's international drag pooper star Grace Shush, but for one night only they are stripping off all things drag to provide you with an intimate evening of glamour, sto...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.