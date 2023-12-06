DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Grace, Shush! It's Timothie's turn

The Forge at The Lower Third
Wed, 6 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
Selling fast
£16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Ladies, gentlemen and all those in between please welcome to the stage from DRAG TO F*G, it's international drag pooper star Grace Shush, but for one night only they are stripping off all things drag to provide you with an intimate evening of glamour, sto...

Presented by Outernet Venue Ltd.

Lineup

Venue

The Forge at The Lower Third

26 Denmark Street, London, WC2H 0LA, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

