Récemment auréolé d’une signature chez le légendaire label américain Sub Pop, SLIFT sortira son deuxième album le 19 janvier 2024, suivi d'une tournée européenne qui traversera onze pays. Le groupe se produira notamment dans 8 villes françaises, dont Paris...
