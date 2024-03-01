Top track

SLIFT - Ilion

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Slift

La Cigale
Fri, 1 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€24.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

SLIFT - Ilion
Got a code?

About

Récemment auréolé d’une signature chez le légendaire label américain Sub Pop, SLIFT sortira son deuxième album le 19 janvier 2024, suivi d'une tournée européenne qui traversera onze pays. Le groupe se produira notamment dans 8 villes françaises, dont Paris...

Présenté par RADICAL PRODUCTION.

Lineup

SLIFT

Venue

La Cigale

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.