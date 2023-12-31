Top track

Stay Another Day

NYE Party: Now That's What I Call 1993

Big Penny Social
31 Dec 2023 - 2 Jan 2024
PartyLondon
From £22.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

🎉 GET READY TO PARTY LIKE IT'S 1993! 🎉

We’ve got some massive news! This New Year's Eve, we're bringing you a blast from the past that'll make your flannel shirts and scrunchies shake with excitement. It’s exactly 30 years since the release of East 17’s...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Big Penny Social
Lineup

East 17

Venue

Big Penny Social

1 Priestley Way, London E17 6AL, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
1400 capacity

