New Year's Eve Party

Big Penny Social
31 Dec 2023 - 2 Jan 2024
PartyLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

We’re throwing a BIG party to welcome in 2024... keep your eyes peeled as we have a really exciting line up announcement soon and a very limited number of early bird tickets at £10!

It wouldn't be a Big Penny party without brewery fresh beers, signature c...

Presented by Big Penny Social

Venue

Big Penny Social

1 Priestley Way, London E17 6AL, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
1400 capacity

