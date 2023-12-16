DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

OS x KOC: Spray, Rey Colino, Olsvanger + more

Corsica Studios
Sat, 16 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Origins x Kalahari Oyster Cult II 🦪

Amsterdam's Kalahari Oyster Cult return to London for their second Origins outing as head honcho Rey Colino & Spray goes toe-to-toe with their SPREY alias.

Joining the duo are Tofistock founder Olsvangèr alongside res...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Origins Sound LTD.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Spray, DJ SPRAY, Rey Colino and 1 more

Venue

Corsica Studios

4/5 Elephant Rd, London SE17 1LB
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
500 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.