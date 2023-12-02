Top track

David August - Moving Day

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

David August

Barbican Hall
Sat, 2 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £26.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

David August - Moving Day
Got a code?

About

This is a 14+ event (Under 16s to be accompanied by an Adult)

Presented by dollop & Barbican.

Lineup

David August

Venue

Barbican Hall

Barbican Centre, Silk Street, London EC2Y 8DS
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
2000 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.