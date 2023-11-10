DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

jess joy SOURCEHEIRESS Album Release Show

The Goldfish
Fri, 10 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us for jess joy's SOURCEHEIRESS album/vinyl release show. SOURCEHEIRESS, her sophomore album on Joyful Noise Recordings, is a work of “maximal pop” created in collaboration with producer Mike Byrne (ex-Smashing Pumpkins), but that genre description is...

Presented by The Goldfish.

Lineup

Jess Joy

Venue

The Goldfish

5043 York Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90042, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

