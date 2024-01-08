Top track

BIGONE - Pop Punk (feat. Dive & DOHANSE)

BIGONE, DOHANSE, DIVE: THE DIAL MUSIC

La Bellevilloise
Mon, 8 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
From €22.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Cult of Ya présente THE DIAL MUSIC EUROPE TOUR avec BIGONE, DOHANSE, DIVE

5:30PM (17h30) VIP Entry - Photos in groups of 5 with artists

6:30PM (18h30) Early Entry

7PM (18h) General Entry

8PM (20h) Show

11PM (23h) Curfew

Les moins de 14 ans doivent êt...

Présenté par Cult Of Ya.

Lineup

BIGONE, Dive, DOHANSE

Venue

La Bellevilloise

19 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

