Cult of Ya présente THE DIAL MUSIC EUROPE TOUR avec BIGONE, DOHANSE, DIVE
5:30PM (17h30) VIP Entry - Photos in groups of 5 with artists
6:30PM (18h30) Early Entry
7PM (18h) General Entry
8PM (20h) Show
11PM (23h) Curfew
Les moins de 14 ans doivent êt...
