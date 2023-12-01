Top track

Mad About Bars - S5-E8 Pt 1

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kenny Allstar Block Party Paid in Full

Egg
Fri, 1 Dec, 10:30 pm
PartyLondon
From £11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Mad About Bars - S5-E8 Pt 1
Got a code?

About

KENNY ALLSTAR PRESENTS : BLOCK PARTY - PAID IN FULL

Date: Friday 1st December

Time: 11 PM - 4 AM

Get ready for a night to remember of beats, vibes, and unmissable moments as Kenny Allstar and Lowercase Events proudly present: BLOCK PARTY - PAID IN FULL....

This is an 18+ event
Presented by LC Everything Limited.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Kenny Allstar, Dankie Sounds

Venue

Egg

200 York Way, London N7 9AX
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm
900 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.