Top track

Ancient Infinity Orchestra - Arc of the Sun

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ancient Infinity Orchestra - Album Launch

Brudenell Social Club
Tue, 5 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ancient Infinity Orchestra - Arc of the Sun
Got a code?

About

Ancient Infinity Orchestra is the 14-member jazz ensemble led by double-bassist and composer Ozzy Moysey which is based in the bustling creative city of Leeds in the North of England – home to one of the most innovative and community-based jazz scenes in t...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by DJ Lubi

Lineup

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.