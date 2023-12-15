Top track

Pressure (feat. Flowdan)

The Bug ft. Flowdan

The White Hotel
Fri, 15 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£23.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Grey Lantern & The White Hotel {presents}

The Bug feat. Flowdan

~

The Bug and Flowdan have unfinished business at The White Hotel and return to cause sonic mayhem, following a prolific and busy year for both artists.

~

Night became something it had ne...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Grey Lantern + The White Hotel

Lineup

Venue

The White Hotel

Dickinson Street, Salford, M3 7LW, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

