Top track

Dog Unit - Absolute Unit

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dog Unit

The Lexington
Thu, 18 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£14.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Dog Unit - Absolute Unit
Got a code?

About

Dog Unit's unique sound — instrumental music that leans just as heavily on the tune-first, purist pop qualities of Burt Bacharach or the Strokes as much as it does the groove and ambiance of their post-rock forebears like Tortoise or Stereolab — has been c...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Eat Your Own Ears.

Lineup

DOG UNIT

Venue

The Lexington

96-98 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9JB
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.