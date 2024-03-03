Top track

Abhir : Elefantes Cabalgando Tour

AGUERE CULTURAL
Sun, 3 Mar 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsSan Cristóbal de la Laguna
€19.83

About

Los elefantes cabalgan en Tenerife.

Hard Music For Calm Souls.

Menores de 16 años acompañados de padre, madre o tutor legal, o autorizando a un mayor de edad. Mayores de 16 pueden acudir solos.

Evento +16
Organizado por Step Family.

Lineup

Abhir Hathi

Venue

AGUERE CULTURAL

Calle Herradores 47, 38201 San Cristóbal de La Laguna, Canary Islands, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

