Anitta & Becky G - Banana

AM After Hours // House, Pop, Reggaeton

Lightbox
Sat, 17 Feb, 3:00 am
PartyLondon
From £6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

LONDON'S BIGGEST AFTER PARTY @ LIGHTBOX (Fire)

£6 ONLINE STUDENT TICKETS ! 

2 ROOMS OF MUSIC + THE BOOM BOOM ROOM (PRIVATE VIP EXPERIENCE!)

Reggaeton, House & Pop Music 

Drag Queen & Hot Boy Hosts

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by On Nation.
Venue

Lightbox

6A S Lambeth Pl, London SW8 1SP
Doors open3:00 am
600 capacity

