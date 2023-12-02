DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Makin' Moves w Abel

Grow
Sat, 2 Dec, 6:00 pm
DJLondon
£6.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The Makin’ Moves boys are back for their final event of 2023, bring Atjazz Records’ selector Abel for a night of Deep Soulful House.

Matt & Jamesey have probably had their busiest year since the pandemic, culminating with their feature in the summer editi...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Grow, Hackney.

Venue

Grow

Grow, 98C Main Yard, Wallis Rd, Hackney Wick, London E9 5LN
Doors open6:00 pm
300 capacity

