DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Makin’ Moves boys are back for their final event of 2023, bring Atjazz Records’ selector Abel for a night of Deep Soulful House.
Matt & Jamesey have probably had their busiest year since the pandemic, culminating with their feature in the summer editi...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.