Robert Finley

ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsBordeaux
€23.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Robert Finley revient avec Black Bayou, son troisième album studio pour Easy Eye Sound, où le chanteur de 69 ans déborde d'assurance et d'une voix qui a vieilli comme un Crowne Royal Deluxe raffiné. Sur ce nouvel album, Dan Auerbach est de retour en tant q...

Tout public
Présenté par Rock School Barbey.

ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY

18 Cr Barbey, 33800 Bordeaux, France
Doors open8:30 pm

