"Sound of Paris" Festival

La Marbrerie
Sun, 17 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Lead by Dünyadan Sesler, “Sound of” series is a global festival organized with the help of local music and arts communities at each city it operates. Focusing on the city-artist relationship and underground talent, it investigates that characteristic music...

Tout public
Présenté par La Marbrerie, Dünyadan Sesler, Groover Obsession et Yotanka Records

Lineup

Djakarta , Selman Faris , Birrd

Venue

La Marbrerie

21 Rue Alexis Lepere, 93100 Montreuil, France
Doors open7:00 pm

