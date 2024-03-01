Top track

Post Sex Nachos - Growing Old

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Post Sex Nachos w/ Portair

The Paramount
Fri, 1 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Post Sex Nachos - Growing Old
Got a code?

About

PRIMA /VERA TOUR

  • Post Sex Nachos w/ Portair

all ages | 8pm

All ages
Presented by The Paramount
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Portair, Post Sex Nachos

Venue

The Paramount

2708 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.