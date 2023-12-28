Top track

Hector & David Gtronic - Purple Spit

Hector

SPYBAR
Thu, 28 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

After Hector's formative years in his Mexico home, he moved to London and became an instrumental part of Anja Schneider's mobilee and Loco Dice's Desolat imprints. It was through his association with Desolat that Hector truly cemented his place as one of t...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Spybar.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Hector

Venue

SPYBAR

646 N Franklin St, Chicago, IL 60654, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

