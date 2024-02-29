DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

George Riley

ICA (Institute of Contemporary Arts)
Thu, 29 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£20.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

George Riley performs a headline set at the ICA

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Institute of Contemporary Arts.

Lineup

George Riley

Venue

ICA (Institute of Contemporary Arts)

The Mall, London SW1Y 5AH
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

