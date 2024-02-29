Top track

Oh I Miss Her So

Mary Lattimore

Zō Centro Culture Contemporanee
Thu, 29 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsCatania
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

M𝐚r𝐲 𝐋a𝐭t𝐢m𝐨r𝐞 è un’arpista originaria della Pennsylvania, perfettamente a suo agio tanto negli ambienti della classica contemporanea quanto nei circuiti 𝑢𝑛𝑑𝑒𝑟𝑔𝑟𝑜𝑢𝑛𝑑. Con la sua arpa e l'ausilio di sottili e calibrati innesti di elettroni...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Zo

Lineup

Venue

Piazzale Asia, Viale Africa, 95129 Catania CT, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

