The One Awards

Purgatory
Tue, 28 Nov, 10:00 pm
PartyNew York
$11.33
About

The One Awards is the ultimate parody on Award Shows, from local New York nightlife ceremonies to major televised programs. Join us as we relive iconic award show moments, reenact through the art of lipsync some of the most iconic acceptance speeches and o...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Purgatory.

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

