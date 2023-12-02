DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Chief Commander's Afro Disco

Hootananny Brixton
Sat, 2 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
We welcome you on an Afro-Disco journey, with the one and only Chief Commander!

Expect nothing but the funkiest rhythm guitars, fiery percussion and blazing horns bringing you sounds from Ghana all the way to Angola. 🌍

9 PM - 3 AM

🥁 LINEUP 🥁

🥁Bukky...

This is an 18+ event (VALID ID REQUIRED)
Hootananny Brixton
Bukky Leo & Black Egypt

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

