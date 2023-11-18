DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
I riflettori di Scene dal vivo si accendono su “ElectricFranco”, progetto tributo dedicato a Franco D’Andrea, uno dei musicisti più rappresentativi della storia del piano jazz italiano ed europeo: con lui ha collaborato il bassista Aldo Mella, che sceglie...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.