DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

ElectricFranco. Omaggio a Franco D'Andrea

Teatro del Castello di Rivoli
Sat, 18 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsRivoli
€8.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

I riflettori di Scene dal vivo si accendono su “ElectricFranco”, progetto tributo dedicato a Franco D’Andrea, uno dei musicisti più rappresentativi della storia del piano jazz italiano ed europeo: con lui ha collaborato il bassista Aldo Mella, che sceglie...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Istituto Musicale Città di Rivoli Giorgio Balmas.

Lineup

Francesco Bearzatti, Aldo Mella, Elio Rivagli

Venue

Teatro del Castello di Rivoli

Piazzale Mafalda Di Savoia, 10098 Rivoli Turin, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.