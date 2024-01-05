DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Beemer Presents: A New Year's Pageant

Icehouse
Fri, 5 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
From $20.21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

6PM DOORS // 8PM SHOWTIME // $15 ADVANCE (+ fees) // $20 AT THE DOOR

Start the New Year with the Beemer boys for festive night of music and some reimagined holiday classics!

Beemer is a crack team of 5 Twin Cities musicians with the sole purpose of creat...

All ages
Presented by Icehouse.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Beemer

Venue

Icehouse

2528 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.