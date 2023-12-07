DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Festive Wreath Making

The Beck & Call
Thu, 7 Dec, 7:30 pm
ArtLeeds
£44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The Beck & Call

Festive Wreath Making

with Poppy Creates

Thursday 7th December

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The Beck & Call.

Venue

The Beck & Call

Stainbeck Rd, Leeds LS7 2NP, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.