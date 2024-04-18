DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Neon Naked Life Drawing in Peckham!

Prince of Peckham
Thu, 18 Apr 2024, 6:00 pm
ArtLondon
From £18.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Join the creative vibe at the Prince of Peckham for Neon Naked Life Drawing!

Unleash your artistic flair in this unique experience on Thursdays, happening monthly, from 6 PM to 7:30 PM and 8 PM to 9:30 PM.

Dive into a world of vibrant colours and imagina...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Neon Naked Life Drawing.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Prince of Peckham

1 Clayton Rd, Peckham, London SE15 5JA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.