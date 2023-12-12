DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Rough Trade West is excited to present an In Conversation and signing from Jonathan Wells. This event celebrates the release of his new book 'The Sterns Are Listening: A Raucous Novel of Family Dramas, Losses, and Rock & Roll' via Ze Books.
Tickets for th...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.