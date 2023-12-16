DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Workshop di Legatoria Giapponese

Varsi Art&Lab
Sat, 16 Dec, 2:00 pm
WorkshopRoma
€95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Introduzione alla Legatoria Giapponese: L’arte di unire carta e filo

La legatoria giapponese, conosciuta come “watoji”, è un’antica tradizione artigianale che si concentra su l’unione di carta e filo per creare libri, album e altri manufatti preziosi. Que...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Romadiffusa.

Venue

Varsi Art&Lab

Via Di Affogalasino 34, 00148 Roma città metropolitana di Roma Capitale, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

