DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Under the direction of Eric Roth, the New World Players chamber ensemble performs exclusive and OFFICIAL arrangements from throughout the FINAL FANTASY series in the thrillingly personal style of this outstanding musical production. Hear amazing music from...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.