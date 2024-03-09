DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Daddy G VS. Don Letts (DJ Set)

The Fox & Firkin
Sat, 9 Mar 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Daddy G and Don Letts are back by public demand. They will go head-to-head in an epic DJ set battle featuring dub, reggae, and hip-hop. This promises to be an explosive night of music that will showcase the incredible talents of two of the UK's most infl...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Fox & Firkin.

Lineup

Daddy G, Don Letts

Venue

The Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

