Talk Show

Sneaky Pete's
Sat, 2 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsEdinburgh
£8.05

About

Hailed as one of the UK’s most exciting new bands, South London four piece Talk Show first emerged in 2017 with a series of critically acclaimed singles and raucous live shows. The band’s internationally lauded debut EP, These People, arrived in March of 2...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Sneaks Events.

Lineup

Talk Show

Venue

Sneaky Pete's

73 Cowgate, Edinburgh EH1 1JW, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

