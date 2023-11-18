DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Twilight hosts an afterparty of underground house music at one of East London’s gems, Bow Bridge.
Last entry 3am • Physical Photo ID is essential
Wigman
Mark Radford
(Deep House Classics set)
Shenin Amara
Jerome Six
Beezo
JAYDAA
LDNYaz
