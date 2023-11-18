Top track

Twilight - The Afterparty

The Bridge
Sat, 18 Nov, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Twilight hosts an afterparty of underground house music at one of East London’s gems, Bow Bridge.

Last entry 3am • Physical Photo ID is essential

Wigman

Mark Radford

(Deep House Classics set)

Shenin Amara

Jerome Six

Beezo

JAYDAA

LDNYaz

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Shenin Amara.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Wigman, Mark Radford, SHENIN AMARA and 5 more

Venue

The Bridge

Hancock Rd, London E3 3DA, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

